OK, These Elden Ring Mods Are Getting Outta Control

I was scrolling my TikTok (the social media app governments love to ban), enjoying the usual Elden Ring memes, when I stumbled upon a new mod that lets you call up and hop into jets and tanks to murk fools in The Lands Between. This mod pack is broken af, and I couldn’t stop laughing.

Read More: Don’t Want To Play Hogwarts Legacy? There’s An Elden Ring Mod For That

Advertisement

Actually that’s the name of, too: Elden Ring Broken AF Edition is the latest add-on by Garden of Eyes, a growing troupe of modders that focuses on creating new content for Elden Ring. The team has produced some interesting mods for FromSoft’s latest kill-you-nonstop action-RPG already, like letting you spectate boss fights, turning the legendary hero Let Me Solo Her into a spirit ash, and adding flying broomsticks. The group’s biggest undertaking, first announced last August, is a complete overhaul with “fully functioning” gun parries à la Bloodborne, additional horse skins for Torrent, a host of new weapons, and much more. While that development is still underway, Garden of Eyes quietly worked on the Broken AF Edition mod pack, which dropped on March 28. The results are wild.

Elden Ring isn’t hard when you’re in a tank

You might think I’m being facetious, but this ain’t a joke. When you whistle to summon Torrent in Broken AF Edition, your Tarnished will actually jump into either a fighter jet or armored tank to blast goons into smithereens. The vehicles come strapped with a few world-destroying weapons, such as bomb strikes, machine guns, nukes, and heat-seeking missiles. The best part? Shooting barely expends FP, the game’s stamina gauge, so you can literally perform a never-ending drive-by.

Garden of Eyes

As you can see in the above video, Garden of Eyes turned multiple enemies into Swiss cheese, while making short work of a handful of other bosses, too. Having a hard time with Malenia, Blade of Miquella or Starscourge Radahn, two of The Lands Between’s most notorious jerks? Not Garden of Eyes, as they simply bombed both into oblivion before zooming off for more kills. Even Dragonlord Placidusax and the Fire Giant were no match for the explosive barrage, quickly succumbing to the hail of gunfire and missiles.

Advertisement

The mod pack was inspired by a YouTuber

Garden of Eyes’ Broken AF Edition mod pack was actually inspired by a separate mod found by a YouTuber. Skumnut (who used to stream on Twitch before getting permanently banned) describes himself as a “silly Souls guy.” He plays all the popular Soulslikes, from Bloodborne to Dark Souls to Elden Ring, with his videos regularly doing over 100k views. In a March 21 upload, Skumnut revealed he came across a “fully functional” tank in Elden Ring earlier this year. Unfortunately, the mod’s creator only posted it to the Chinese social media platform bilibili and apparently had no intention of releasing it globally. So, Skumnut hit up Garden of Eyes on Discord to create something “you’ve never seen” in Elden Ring before.

Skumnut

Skumut told Kotaku over Twitter DMs that he was “super stoked” to get his hands on the mod after the “fantastic job” the Garden of Eyes team did. While he provided the ideas, Skumnut gave all props to Garden of Eyes for going “above and beyond” with Broken AF Edition. He also shouted out all the modders who are contributing to the game’s longevity.

Advertisement

“After working with Garden of Eyes, I now know the potential of modding [in] Elden Ring,” Skumnut said. “There are so many possibilities when it comes to modding this game, and I would like to see more crazy silly mods like this one in the future. Ones that no one would ever expect to see in Elden Ring.”

Kotaku reached out to Garden of Eyes for comment.

Read More: Butt-Naked Elden Ring Legend ‘Let Me Solo Her’ Has Been Modded Into A Badass Spirit Summon

Advertisement

As Skumnut suggested, I’ve never seen anything like this in Elden Ring before. I’d love to see how my arch-nemesis Godfrey try to deal with my newfound military power. What’s an axe to a nuke?



