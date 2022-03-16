Modder Garden Of Eyes, whose work on games like Bloodborne has been featured here before, has now started digging around in Elden Ring’s files and playing with stuff.



The result? Bosses fighting other bosses, without a human character and the resultant frustration in sight. It’s something Garden of Eyes has a lot of experience with; their Patreon has been setup specifically to create this kind of content, and they’ve previously uploaded videos like this one, which has a boss from Dark Souls 3 fighting a boss from Bloodborne:

For Elden Ring, though, they’ve chosen the two bosses many of you would probably want to see in this scenario: Malenia, star of the game’s trailer, and Starscourge Radahn, who is officially Elden Ring’s best character. To make this a proper fight, there are three rounds, and you can see who emerges victorious below:

They’re not the most free-flowing and elegant of fights, outside of the lovely little intros, but then that’s not the point; it’s super interesting seeing each character’s AI working against something that’s not, well, you.

While we’ve featured Garden of Eyes’ modding work before, they’re also one of the modders responsible for rummaging through the game’s code and sharing the whereabouts of “three unopenable colosseum doors”, which many are now speculating will form the basis of some kind of PvP, multiplayer update coming sometimes in the future: