YouTube comedy group Fischer’s recently visited Eiichiro Oda’s home studio. While there, they asked the famed manga creator how much longer One Piece was going to run.



In the clip, which you can see below, Oda’s face was blurred out. In the past few years, Oda has ceased showing his face on camera—probably so he can leave his house undisturbed. Makes sense!

Initially, Fischer’s asked Oda somewhat irrelevant questions like whether or not he likes sushi (he says he loves it), his shoe size (26.5 cm) or if he plays any sports (Oda takes walks). One member of Fischer’s said he had heard Oda has an ATM in his house, which Oda denied.

The same member asked Oda when the entirely of the One Piece story was going to come to an end. “I want to end it after five years,” Oda replied. Keep in mind, he wants One Piece to end then, but whether or not it will remains to be seen.

Last year, Oda said that One Piece was 80 percent finished.

One Piece debuted on July 22, 1997. It has gone on to become the best-selling manga in history.