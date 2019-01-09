Tonight on Japanese TV, Eiichiro Oda not only let some of the country’s most famous folks into his house but the television-viewing public.



We’ve previously seen peeks inside chez Oda, but this time, television show Honmadekka!? TV did a whole special episode on the place. The show is hosted by Sanma Akashiya, who, along with Beat Takeshi, is one of Japan’s most famous comedians.

Oda’s face wasn’t shown in the episode and was covered by Luffy art. When he was younger, Oda did show his face in photos, but in recent years, he has not. (Online, many Japanese fans wondered why he’s decided to no longer show his mug. Maybe he wants to live a somewhat normal life?)

Here, Oda is telling Sanma that he listens to the comedian’s long-running radio show.

Takuya Kimura, one of Japan’s biggest celebs and the star of Judge Eyes, cooked dinner—a nod to an old show he did with his former boy band SMAP.

It’s also a Sanji reference.

This is Oda’s studio.

His desk.

The studio has smart digital windows.

An interesting restroom, which we’ve seen before.

Check out these dioramas.

The house has a little train.

And a crane game that is packed with One Piece stuff.

They all had a nice meal and thanked Oda for his hospitality.