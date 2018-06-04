Monkey D. Luffy is a young man in One Piece, but what will he look like as an old one? Eiichiro Oda recently did a “what if” drawing of the iconic pirate.



In the SBS of the most recent One Piece, Oda drew Luffy and Ace at 40 years old as well as at 60 years old.

Oda also did, basically, “bad ending” versions, too.

Advertisement

Ace looks cool for a dead guy!