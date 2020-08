Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a handful of ASMR videos. Now they’ve released a new one. As Kotaku previously explained, auditory sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is a tingling sensation that comes from listening to certain sounds.