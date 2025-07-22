Nintendo Music App Gets 20+ Game Soundtracks, Including Some Of The Worst Songs Yet

Nintendo has updated its popular music app and added over 200 new songs from over 25 classic NES games. Some of these are genuine bangers that you’ll likely remember from back in the day if you’ve played any of these classics. And then, there’s the horrible “soundtrack” for NES Golf.
When it launched in October 2024, the Nintendo Music app—available to all Switch Online users at no additional cost—didn’t include a huge list of songs from Nintendo-published games. This upset a lot of people as the app seemingly led to Nintendo shutting down a bunch of fan-created YouTube channels that archived thousands of songs. But, in the last eight months or so, Nintendo has regularly updated the app to add new and old songs, with the latest big update this week.
On July 21, Nintendo updated the app and added the complete soundtracks for 26 Nintendo Entertainment System games, including Duck Hunt and Mario Bros. Cool stuff!
However, some of the new games didn’t really have traditional, modern soundtracks. For example, Golf on the NES features a bunch of tiny chiptune melodies and sound effects that play at certain points in the game. I’m not sure anybody is going to be putting these songs on loop while they work out in the gym.
Anyway, while this update might have added the worst songs to the Nintendo Music app, it also added a bunch of other songs from NES games, too. Here’s the full list of game soundtracks added to the app.
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Clu Clu Land
- Devil World
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Donkey Kong Jr. Math
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong 3
- Duck Hunt
- Excitebike
- F1 Race
- Golf
- Gomoku Narabe Renju
- Gyromite
- Hogan’s Alley
- Ice Climber
- Mach Rider
- Mah-Jong
- Mario Bros.
- Pinball
- Soccer
- Stack-Up
- Tennis
- Urban Champion
- Wild Gunman
- Wrecking Crew