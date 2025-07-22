Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Nintendo Music App Gets 20+ Game Soundtracks, Including Some Of The Worst Songs Yet

Y'all ready to rock out to 'Bogey / Double Bogey' from NES classic Golf?

nintendoMario
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The classic "black box" artwork for NES Golf is shown, depicting a pixelated, mustachioed man who is NOT Mario, swinging a golf club. To the right are three one-star-out-of-five ratings, one labeled "Bogey / Double Bogey," one labeled "Out of Bounds," and one labeled "Second Shot."
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Nintendo has updated its popular music app and added over 200 new songs from over 25 classic NES games. Some of these are genuine bangers that you’ll likely remember from back in the day if you’ve played any of these classics. And then, there’s the horrible “soundtrack” for NES Golf.

Suggested Reading

The Drifter Is A Dark Pulp Horror Game With Stunning Art
Somebody Give Charlie Cox A PS5
Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode Is Wonderful Because It Focuses On What Matters: The Punks
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Drifter Is A Dark Pulp Horror Game With Stunning Art
Somebody Give Charlie Cox A PS5
Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode Is Wonderful Because It Focuses On What Matters: The Punks
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

When it launched in October 2024, the Nintendo Music app—available to all Switch Online users at no additional cost—didn’t include a huge list of songs from Nintendo-published games. This upset a lot of people as the app seemingly led to Nintendo shutting down a bunch of fan-created YouTube channels that archived thousands of songs. But, in the last eight months or so, Nintendo has regularly updated the app to add new and old songs, with the latest big update this week.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nintendo Doesn't Worry About Donkey Kong Lore And Neither Should You
Wow, Even Super Nintendo World's Bathrooms Have Great Music

Related Content

Nintendo Doesn't Worry About Donkey Kong Lore And Neither Should You
Wow, Even Super Nintendo World's Bathrooms Have Great Music
Advertisement

On July 21, Nintendo updated the app and added the complete soundtracks for 26 Nintendo Entertainment System games, including Duck Hunt and Mario Bros. Cool stuff!

Advertisement

However, some of the new games didn’t really have traditional, modern soundtracks. For example, Golf on the NES features a bunch of tiny chiptune melodies and sound effects that play at certain points in the game. I’m not sure anybody is going to be putting these songs on loop while they work out in the gym.

Golf (NES) Playthrough

Anyway, while this update might have added the worst songs to the Nintendo Music app, it also added a bunch of other songs from NES games, too. Here’s the full list of game soundtracks added to the app.

  • Balloon Fight
  • Baseball
  • Clu Clu Land
  • Devil World
  • Donkey Kong Jr.
  • Donkey Kong Jr. Math
  • Donkey Kong
  • Donkey Kong 3
  • Duck Hunt
  • Excitebike
  • F1 Race
  • Golf
  • Gomoku Narabe Renju
  • Gyromite
  • Hogan’s Alley
  • Ice Climber
  • Mach Rider
  • Mah-Jong
  • Mario Bros.
  • Pinball
  • Soccer
  • Stack-Up
  • Tennis
  • Urban Champion
  • Wild Gunman
  • Wrecking Crew