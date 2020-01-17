Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Now There Are Official Pokémon ASMR Videos

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Pokemon
1.3K
Save

Want to listen to Chespin munching on a stack of sweets? How about Charmander curled up next to a crackling fire? Now you can, courtesy of Pokémon Kids TV’s official ASMR videos.

Auditory sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is a tingling sensation that comes from listening to certain sounds. Lips smacking, keyboards clicking, chewing, hair being brushed—if a sound has ever made you pleasantly shiver, that’s ASMR.

Advertisement

Over the past year, Nintendo’s been doing a series of Sights & Sounds of ASMR videos featuring people playing Switch games in various places. Now The Pokémon Company is getting in on the act. Put on a pair of headphones and listen to Chespin having a snack. It’s sort of soothing.

If you prefer your ASMR more natural and elemental, Charmander resting by a crackling fire is for you. I could fall asleep to this one.

*snores softly*

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Here's 5 Soothing Minutes Of Mario Dancing

Of Course There’s Battlegrounds ASMR

No Man's Sky Is A Surprisingly Good ASMR Game

Meet The YouTube Gamers Who Want To Make Your Brain Tingle

About the author

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

TwitterPosts