I met “Rare Trash” during the middle of (yet another) late-night session of Diablo IV. The large barbarian leaped into action to help me out during a random event involving demons attacking helpless travelers. I thanked them with an emote and moved on. And then another player helped me later that night. This rogue had the nickname “Lucky Trash.” Hmm... Then I met some other players in town nicknamed “Rare Rubbish,” “Hasty Trash,” “Potential Rubbish,” and “Little Trash” and…okay, folks, we need to talk.

Released earlier this month, Diablo IV is a massive success, becoming Blizzard’s fastest-selling game, ever. The latest entry in the demonic action-RPG looter has had a (mostly) smooth launch, loads of good reviews, and a lot of buzz online. The game has also already made it into our best games of 2023, Megan Fox will eulogize your in-game deaths, and people are already reaching level 100 (and then dying tragically). So yeah, it’s a big game with a lot of players! But, boy, a lot of us really have no self-respect, huh? At least, that’s one reason so many players I meet online might have nicknames that include trash and rubbish.



In Diablo IV, players can unlock various titles that can then be equipped to create in-game nicknames. The list of titles includes words like pirate or dirty or rare. But two specific titles—trash and rubbish—seem to be the most popular in Blizzard’s dungeon crawler. Everywhere I go, I encounter at least a few players named “Little Trash” or “Intense Rubbish.” At first, I didn’t think much of it, but during that late-night session I previously mentioned, I saw six different players idling in town and all of them were named “SOMETHING Trash.” It caught my attention and as I started paying attention to others more, I realized that a lot of us Diablo players must enjoy a nice self-deprecating joke.



In Diablo IV, I too am trash

Now, let me admit that I too have a nickname that includes trash. I’m not better than any of you! However, I’m also a professional writer who works online. So of course I hate myself and have no self-respect. That’s just how it works!

Everyone else, come on! You deserve better! And look, I get it. “Rare Trash” is funny. But, I also don’t think you all are trash. Many of you are kind enough to help me or other players out during events or world bosses. You’re not trash! No, you’re heroes!



I suggest we all stop being so hard on ourselves and change up our nicknames in Diablo IV. The world is a shitty place already that will beat you down into rubbish. And while it might sometimes feel hopeless, it’s not! We’re not trash, Diablo IV players. We are good people (mostly) and we deserve better than trash.

