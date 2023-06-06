“If there’s one thing I love, it’s the sight of blood,” Fox said, standing in a black dress in front of burning candles. “And in Diablo IV, there are rivers of it. Show me your worst in-game death with #DiabloDeaths and you might get a eulogy from yours truly, telling the world that you went out like a hero. Or a chump.”

You can post your deaths on TikTok or Twitter with the corresponding hashtag and, on June 8, Fox will begin reading eulogies for a bevy of Diablo IV players.

I have no doubt there will be a number of hilarious Diablo IV deaths for Fox to share. Between Hardcore mode, an increased difficulty the permanently kills your character should you fall in battle, and The Butcher, the end is upon us all.

