In order to be considered for the challenge, Blizzard is asking players to submit proof of their victories with a photo or video submission and a public tweet using the #Diablo4Hardcore hashtag alongside their Battle.net BattleTag.

The challenge will run until 1,000 players hit level 100 in hardcore mode. If less than 1,000 players hit this mark by September 1, those who have met the challenge up to that point will be honored.
As is to be expected, Blizzard has also published a lengthy list of terms and conditions for the challenge, which you should take a gander at if you’re curious.