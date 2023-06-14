As you can see in this quick making-of video, putting a costume like this together wasn’t easy. There was sewing, of course, but also loads of 3D model work (being sponsored can help with access to that stuff), 3D printing, prosthetics and make-up. Somehow—with a little help at the end from fellow French cosplayer Xia—Cinderys not only got it all together, but built the whole thing from scratch in just a month:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Finally, here’s some footage from Diablo IV’s launch party in France, which shows that the costume not only looks incredible in photos, but was entirely (RELATIVE FOR COSPLAY) practical to walk around in for the night.

If you want to see more cosplay work like this that’s just as good, Cinderys has a portfolio section on her personal website that has some absolute show-stealers, not just from Blizzard games but stuff like Monster Hunter as well. Her Savathûn from Destiny 2 is a particularly “holy shit” kind of photo gallery.