Yulia the Hellbound is hella weak. With my OP Necromancer—and seven skeletons—I kill her in less than 10 seconds. She doesn’t put up much of a fight and I don’t see my character take a single hit of damage during the battle. It’s over as quickly as she transforms. So, I make my way back to Krystyna, who is standing in front of her naked—in more ways than one—husband. Defeated and exasperated, she gives me a reward: A rare Blood-Barbed dagger plunged into Feodor’s chest, the same one Yulia used to deskin his mangled body. Then Krystyna just leaves. No, “Goodbye.” No, “Thank you.” No, “Let’s get you out of here, Feodor.” It’s just me, skinless Feodor, and a bloodied dagger, which happens to be significantly crummier than my rare two-handed scythe.

Unyielding Flesh is a super-short side quest in Diablo IV. It takes all of about five minutes to start and finish. But despite of its brevity, its extreme illustration of sadomasochism, or the giving and receiving of (often sexual) pleasure from acts involving consensual humiliation and/or pain, leaves an image I can’t erase from my head. Even after completing the quest, Feodor is alive, chained up to a couple of trees, gurgling on his blood, squirming for someone to punish him. It’s horrifying, but I can’t look away even though I know I left him there to rot alone. I wish I could’ve saved him. Yet, he probably prefers things just the way they are.

This is the beauty of questing in Diablo IV. The game is chock full of fascinating stories, little narratives that take you off the beaten path to unearth strange happenings and unnerving occurrences within the world of Sanctuary. It’s easy to get lost in the web of tales the game tells, something I’d love to see AI try and do.

