Destiny 2’s raid boss fights are supposed to be brutal, drawn out affairs. Even after players have leveled up past them, they can still take a minute. Over the weekend though, Destiny players discovered a character build that can be used to kill any raid boss that can be punched in just a few hits.



The build is by Gladd, who we’ve reported on before for doing wild things like killing raid bosses without using guns, who shared it in a recent video on YouTube that shows him and his crew taking on some of Destiny 2's biggest raid bosses without breaking a sweat. Only hunters can pull the feat off because it’s crafted around access to the Liar’s Handshake exotic gauntlets which only that class can equip. The item’s ability lets players unleash a powerful counterpunch after being hit, but picking up an item after that ability has already been triggered will glitch it and keep it active for every melee attack that happens after.

But that still wouldn’t be enough to KO bosses like the Metal Gear-inspired Insurrection Prime, Kell’s Scourge from the Black Armory raid. The build also requires a shotgun with the “One-Two Punch” perk that boosts melee damage after it’s fired, the Striking Hand armor mod, the Way Of The Warrior Combination Blow equipped, and the Tractor Cannon whose Repulsor Force makes enemies more vulnerable to incoming damage.

While this would make any guardian hit like a tank, Gladd’s build also benefits from the current Solstice of Heroes event going on in the game. Right now, enemies drop elemental orbs, and when players pick up enough of them they get special buffs for a limited time, including bonus speed and melee damage for Arc subclasses. It was all of these things combined that allowed Gladd to deal 999,999 to Insurrection Prime with one punch, demolishing it in no time.

“These are some of the fastest (if not the fastest) kills you’ll ever see in the game, thanks to the Solstice Arc buffs,” Gladd wrote on the game’s subreddit. That also means that once the Solstice is done, the build will be too. In addition to grinding for new armor sets then, the next few weeks is as good a time as any to go raid boss hunting.