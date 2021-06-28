Demon Slayer Game Gets October Release Date

Demon Slayer characters Tanjiro Kamado (left) and Zenitsu Agatsuma (right) clash swords Screenshot : Sega

After blowing up the box office with the highest opening weekend of a foreign language film, the Demon Slayer anime is coming to consoles and PC on October 15. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighter published by Sega and developed by CyberConnect2, which made Asura’s Wrath and the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series.



In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, players choose a team of two characters to face off in either online or local multiplayer. Though the game had previews in Japan highlighting the game’s versus mode, it was unclear when or if the game would get an English release. Today, Sega announced the game’s English release for October 15, one day later than the game’s Japanese release. Sega also announced a single-player adventure mode that takes players through the anime’s story arcs.



Xbox ( YouTube

Demon Slayer is the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is slaughtered, save his eldest sister, who is irrevocably changed into a demon. The story follows Tanjiro as he fights demons to save his sister from her demonic curse.



First published in Japanese manga serial Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, the Demon Slayer manga quickly rocketed up the bestsellers list, outstripping manga giants like One Piece and My Hero Academia. In 2018, the anime adaptation enjoyed similar widespread success, becoming one of the biggest anime series of 2020. In 2021, the Demon Slayer movie broke North American box office records despite its R rating and covid-19 concerns. The series commands a dedicated following with fans enthusiastically buying up canned coffee or even donating blood in order to get their hands on any new Demon Slayer collectibles.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S,, and PC. It will also be available as a day one Game Pass release.