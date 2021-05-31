Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Thanks To Demon Slayer, Fans In Japan Rush To Donate Blood

Brian Ashcraft
Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

In Tokushima, the Red Cross featured Demon Slayer characters on blood drive posters. Sign up and give, and the prefecture would give out one of those posters as a present. Fans were more than happy to oblige.

According to Livedoor News, in April, 464 people donated, reaching 77 percent of the prefecture’s target. In the past five years, the prefecture would reach at least 80 percent during slow months, but with covid-19 and people staying at home, blood drives have been hard.

But this month, the number of people donating jumped to 1701, which is a massive increase. (Note that Machi Asobi, an annual anime and manga event in the prefecture that’s been canceled this year, also encouraged people to donate blood.)

Previously, back in 2019, before Demon Slayer took over the world, the characters also appeared in blood drive promotion posters. 

