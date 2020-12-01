Japan's Biggest Manga Of 2020 Is Demon Slayer

Screenshot : アニプレックス

Last year, the unthinkable happened. The One Piece manga was knocked from the top spot for the first time in twelve years. In its place was a new manga sales champion: Demon Slayer. That was no fluke.



As Kotaku reported earlier this year, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba dominated Japan’s Oricon sales chart for the first half of 2020. Now Oricon has released its full-year rankings for the period dating from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020. These estimate d sales were compiled with the assistance of 3,975 book sellers across Japan, including online sales.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 82,345,447 copies 2. Kingdom: 8,251,058 copies 3. One Piece: 7,709,667 copies 4. Haikyu!!: 7,212,099 copies 5. Jujutsu Kaisen: 6,702,736 copies

As Mothership explains, the reason why One Piece fell from second place to third place this year was that third volumes went on sale during this sales period instead of the usual four.

As we saw with the earlier half-year numbers, the truly staggering total sales are the result of jaw-dropping individual volume sales. Check out the top twenty-five manga by individual volume sold.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18: 4,393,137 copies 2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19: 4,243,312 copies 3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1: 3,703,309 copies 4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4: 3,645,580 copies 5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7: 3,636,822 copies 6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9: 3,622,257 copies 7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11: 3,616,800 copies 8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2: 3,613,001 copies 9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10: 3,609,676 copies 10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12: 3,606,418 copies 11. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14: 3,588,193 copies 12. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3: 3,584,243 copies 13. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13: 3,580,286 copies 14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15: 3,554,931 copies 15. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4: 3,551,955 copies 16. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6: 3,546,800 copies 17. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5: 3,546,548 copies 18. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16: 3,510,596 copies 19. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17: 3,469,660 copies 20. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 22: 3,105,812 copies 21. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20: 2,759,462 copies 22. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21: 2,654,558 copies 23. One Piece 95: 2,054,642 copies 24. One Piece 96: 1,898,453 copies 25. One Piece 97: 1,806,133 copies

It’s not only the Demon Slayer manga that’s popular but also its feature animated movie (pictured, top)!

While the Demon Slayer manga, which debuted in 2016, ended this past May, the One Piece manga is still going strong. However, Eiichiro Oda says the One Piece manga will end in the next four or five years.