One Piece Will End In Four Or Five Years

Image : Official Site

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Since 1997, Eiichiro Oda has churned out One Piece. It has become the most successful manga ever. And one day, One Piece will end—according to Oda, in the next four to five years.



Advertisement

Recently, Oda appeared on Japanese TV and was asked how much longer the manga will run, reports Daily Sports. “After four or five years,” Oda replied. When asked if the ending was interesting, he answered, “It’s very interesting.”

Back in 2014, Kotaku reported that One Piece would probably last another ten years. “After 17 years, after more and more new characters being created in the story, I couldn’t stop inspiration coming into my head,” Oda said at that time. “I think I can continue drawing for another decade.” That would check out with the most up-to-date timeline.

Advertisement

Previously, Oda has also said he doesn’t sleep much and has no days off. Hopefully, that will change in several years!