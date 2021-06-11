Poll: The Best Anime Adaptations Of Weekly Jump Manga

Photo : JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Shonen Weekly Jump is, perhaps, the most famous manga publication in Japan. Loads of hugely successful anime first debuted on their pages and weekly serializations. In a recent poll, fans were asked to name the best anime adaptations.



There were 2,270 votes in the poll, which was connecting through Japan’s Goo Ranking last fall. The results were published this week, and here are the top twenty-five.

24. Black Clover - 11 votes 24. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma - 11 votes 22. High School! Kimengumi - 14 votes 22. Death Note - 14 votes 21. Hikaru no Go - 15 votes 20. To Loveru - 16 votes 19. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. - 17 votes 18. My Hero Academia - 18 votes 17. The Prince of Tennis - 23 votes 15. Captain Tsubasa - 24 votes 15. Slam Dunk - 24 votes 13. Naruto - 25 votes 13. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - 25 votes 12. YuYu Hakusho - 26 votes 11. Assassination Classroom - 27 votes 9. Kuroko’s Basketball - 28 votes 9. Fist of the North Star - 28 votes 8. Rurouni Kenshin - 32 votes 6. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops - 35 votes 6. City Hunter - 35 votes 5. Dragon Ball - 111 votes 4. Haikyu!! - 130 votes 3. Gintama - 150 votes 2. Demon Slayer - 284 votes 1. One Piece - 1,025 votes

There are some surprises, especially considering how high Naruto is and how some older shows, like City Hunter and KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops, still hold a place in the hearts of anime fans in Japan. Other shows, which you’d think would be on this list, are not, and the ordering, especially of the top ten, is interesting.

One Piece coming in at number one isn’t a shock, but the gulf between it and everything else sure is massive.