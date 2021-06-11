Poll: The Best Anime Adaptations Of Weekly Jump Manga

Shonen Weekly Jump is, perhaps, the most famous manga publication in Japan. Loads of hugely successful anime first debuted on their pages and weekly serializations. In a recent poll, fans were asked to name the best anime adaptations.
There were 2,270 votes in the poll, which was connecting through Japan’s Goo Ranking last fall. The results were published this week, and here are the top twenty-five.
24. Black Clover - 11 votes
24. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma - 11 votes
22. High School! Kimengumi - 14 votes
22. Death Note - 14 votes
21. Hikaru no Go - 15 votes
20. To Loveru - 16 votes
19. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. - 17 votes
18. My Hero Academia - 18 votes
17. The Prince of Tennis - 23 votes
15. Captain Tsubasa - 24 votes
15. Slam Dunk - 24 votes
13. Naruto - 25 votes
13. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - 25 votes
12. YuYu Hakusho - 26 votes
11. Assassination Classroom - 27 votes
9. Kuroko’s Basketball - 28 votes
9. Fist of the North Star - 28 votes
8. Rurouni Kenshin - 32 votes
6. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops - 35 votes
6. City Hunter - 35 votes
5. Dragon Ball - 111 votes
4. Haikyu!! - 130 votes
3. Gintama - 150 votes
2. Demon Slayer - 284 votes
1. One Piece - 1,025 votes
There are some surprises, especially considering how high Naruto is and how some older shows, like City Hunter and KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops, still hold a place in the hearts of anime fans in Japan. Other shows, which you’d think would be on this list, are not, and the ordering, especially of the top ten, is interesting.
One Piece coming in at number one isn’t a shock, but the gulf between it and everything else sure is massive.
DISCUSSION
Well that’s wack. Yu Yu Hakusho is probably one of my favorite anime adaptations, if not my favorite of all time. I feel it DEFINITELY deserves to be higher.