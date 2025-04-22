Days Gone Remastered Will Let You Play At Half Speed

Days Gone is arriving on PlayStation 5 later this month with a host of new accessibility features. One of those is a new game speed toggle that will let players turn the entire open-world zombie experience into a bullet time fever dream.

“Game Speed determines the speed of gameplay ranging from 100 percent to 75 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent,” wrote Bend Studio creative lead Kevin McAllister on the PlayStation Blog. “Game Speed is ideal for players who might feel overwhelmed in certain situations or have difficulty with various inputs in high pressure moments, specifically fighting off hordes of Freakers. Hordes are a pillar in Days Gone gameplay and with our new Horde Assault mode arriving in the remaster, we wanted to make this unique combat experience more accessible to our players.”

Horde Assault adds 300 more Freakers to the onscreen attacks and introduces a permadeath mode to up the stakes of survival, but it’s not the only new feature dropping in the Days Gone remaster out on PS5 and PC on April 25. Subtitle and background customization adds 11 new colors to help with dialogue visibility, and a fully customizable high-contrast mode will also help distinguish the HUD and UI from the rest of the game.

There’s also UI narration and my personal favorite tweak: audio cues for helping players locate the game’s 240 collectibles. The option to auto-complete quick-time events has been made available in all difficulty modes as well, not just while playing on easy. It’s a nice suite of accessibility upgrades and follows a trend of Sony using next-gen ports and remasters to modernize gameplay customization features and introduce quality-of-life improvements across some of its older games. The new version of Days Gone is $50, but anyone who has the game already can upgrade for $10.

