Days Gone Remastered Coming To PS5 In April

Today during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event, Sony announced that Days Gone is being remastered. This new, improved, and expanded version of the open-world zombie game will arrive on PS5 in April.

Here’s the trailer:

Sony / PlayStation

According to the trailer, this new version of Days Gone—which originally launched in 2019 on PS4 and was later ported to PC—will feature PS5 Pro support and new content.

This new content includes enhanced accessibility features, an improved photo mode, and new ways to play including a “permadeath mode” and a speedrun option. I’m excited to check out a new arcade-like mode dedicated to fighting off the game’s iconic hordes of “freakers” that will also be included in the remastered port of Days Gone.

Days Gone Remastered is set to launch on April 25 for PS5 and PS5 Pro. Players who already own Days Gone will be able to upgrade to this remastered version of the post-apocalyptic open-world action game starring a biker who just won’t shut up for just $10. On PC, the new content will be added to the existing version as DLC.



According to the Official PlayStation Blog, Days Gone Remastered was developed by original developers Bend Studio and Climax Studios. The remastered port includes “improved graphical fidelity,” better shadows, increased draw distances, VRR support, 3D audio and two graphics modes: Performance and quality. It will support PS5 Pro, but the blog didn’t specify how.

The original Days Gone received mixed reviews when it launched on PS4 a few years back. While driving around on a motorcycle in a large open world was fun, the writing was a mess, combat was dull, and sneaking around all the time was annoying. However, the game does have its fans, and considering the fact that we are very unlikely to get Days Gone 2—despite what random and false rumors on the internet might have suggested in 2023—this newly unveiled and fancy-looking version of the PS4 game is probably the best those fans of the original game can hope for in 2025. At least the hero of Days Gone showed up in Astro Bot, even if the director of Days Gone didn’t approve.

