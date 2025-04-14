Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PS5 Getting Another Price Increase In Some Countries

In some regions the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost $100 more than it did four years ago

playstation
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled PS5 Getting Another Price Increase In Some Countries
Image: Sony / Kotaku

Over the weekend, Sony announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console in four different regions of the world, including Europe and Australia. It’s yet another price hike on Sony’s popular home console.

On April 13, Sony announced via a blog post on its official website that the price of the all-digital PS5 was increasing in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. A “challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates” was what Sony pinned the blame on for the price hike.

  • Europe - PS5 Digital Edition – Now: €500 | Launch: €400
  • UK - PS5 Digital Edition – Now: £430 | Launch: £360
  • Australia - PS5 Digital Edition – Now: $750 | Launch: $600
  • New Zealand - PS5 Digital Edition – Now: $860 | Launch: $650

In Australia and New Zealand, Sony is also raising the price of the standard PS5 that comes with a UHD Blu-ray drive. Here’s how those changes look:

  • Australia - PS5 Standard Edition - Now: $830 | Launch: $750
  • New Zealand - PS5 Standard Edition- Now: $950 | Launch: $820

Yes, the PlayStation 5 in some parts of the world now costs over $100 more in local currency compared to when it first launched over four years ago. Usually, thanks to various factors, consoles get cheaper over time. But that hasn’t been the case this console generation.

Remember, in 2022 Sony announced price increases for many of the countries and regions listed above as well as Mexico, Canada, China, and Japan. Sony also raised the price of the PS5 slim digital version in the United States in 2023. And I wouldn’t be shocked if Sony announces another price hike in the U.S. on PS5 consoles soon thanks to tariffs.

There is some good news. The already expensive $700+ PS5 Pro isn’t getting a price increase in any region. And Sony announced a slight price drop for the optional PS5 disc drive that can be attached to a digital-only model. The price drop is only in regions where the digital edition became more expensive.

Looking at the $450 price of the Switch 2 and the way PS5 is getting price hikes years after launch has me really concerned about how much Sony might charge for a theoretical-but-definitely-happening-one-day PlayStation 6. $800? $900? Perhaps. You might want to start saving now.

