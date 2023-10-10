Sony Announces New, Smaller PS5 Launching Next Month

After some previous leaks, Sony has officially announced a new, sleeker version of the PlayStation 5. The smaller console comes out in November and will have the same specs as the current PS5 consoles already out on store shelves.

With little fanfare or teasing , on October 10 Sony revealed details and images of two new slimmer PS5 models which will, eventually, replace the current versions of the popular console.

In the US, Sony says the new, smaller PS5 will cost either $500, for the version that comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, or $450 for the digital-only version without a disc drive. This appears to be a price increase over the current digital-only PS5, which at the moment costs just $399.



What’s different about this new PS5?

According to a blog post from Sony, the new PS5 has “been reduced in volume by more than 30%” and apparently weighs less, too. This time around there are four separate cover panels that can be removed and swapped out, with the top panels sporting a glossy finish and the bottom panels staying matte, like with the current PS5.

Last year, rumors claimed that Sony was going to sell a new version of the PS5 that would let you add a disc drive. This detail was backed up by leaked info and images of a new, smaller PS5 that hit the web in August. Those rumors (and the leaked pics) were authentic, it seems, as Sony confirmed today that folks who buy the new slimmer PS5 digital edition can later add a Blu-ray disc drive. This separate add-on will cost $80 in the US, which makes going this route more expensive than just buying a new PS5 with a disc drive pre-installed.



Internally, the slim PS5 will come with 1TB of storage, an increase over the only 800 GB available in the old models. That appears to be the only real difference inside the machine. So don’t expect a PS4 Pro-like upgrade of the PS5 with this new slimmer variant.

Noted in the blog post, Sony says this new version of the PS5 will become the only model available “once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out.”

The new PS5 launches in November. Here are prices from around the globe:

U.S .— PS5 with disc drive – 499.99 USD| PS5 digital only – 449.99 USD

.— Europe — PS5 with disc drive – 599.99 EUR | PS5 digital only — 449.99 EUR



— U.K. — PS5 with disc drive – 479.99 GBP | PS5 digital only 389.99 GBP



— Japan — PS5 with disc drive — 66,980 JPY (includes tax) | PS5 digital only – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

