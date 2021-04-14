Cyberpunk 2077 Still Trying To Fix Cops With Latest Patch

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

A hotfix is out for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, consoles, and Stadia. Following on the heels of the game’s 1.2 patch, hotfix 1.21 addresses quest bugs, some UI issues, and the game’s police spawning.



Today’s patch notes include that developer CD Projekt Red has, “fixed an issue where, after the player commits a crime on the roof of a building, NCPD officers would spawn behind the player’s back.” Police behavior has been a focal point for disappointed players, who’ve complained about the game’s cops spawning out of nowhere. Patch 1.2 was an effort to make police spawning more natural, or at least make fewer cops appear out of thin air, but players were still having issues.

Other fixes in the patch tackle quest-specific bugs, alongside the terrifically intriguing note, “fixed Johnny’s appearance in various quests.” CDPR also writes that “the scanning UI is now less cluttered, ” and that it has added “various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes).” There’s a PS4-specific tweak so that “players should now be able to select stickers in Photo Mode using the Circle button in the Japanese version of the game,” and a Stadia tweak to fix “some graphical issues on a bridge in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast/Changes.”

CD Projekt Red president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński recently told Reuters that the studio is committed to improving the game, which has been so rife with bugs and performance issues since its December 2020 launch that Sony removed it from the PlayStation store. In an investor call in late March, CDPR hoped the game was “closer” to returning to the console. In that same call, CDPR seemed to cancel the game’s proposed multiplayer element, saying it was shifting its focus to “bringing online into all of our franchises one day.”



