Next Big Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Will Fix Cops And Cars

Image : CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red released a weird update on Cyberpunk 2077's next big patch today, including a brief explanation of changes coming to how its open world works, delivered by an in-universe news broadcaster. *Sigh*.



Advertisement

You can listen to Night City news anchor Gillean Jordan cryptically tease these changes in a series of videos that show them in action, but here are some of the major bullet points for patch 1.2:

Fewer cops randomly spawning directly behind you the second you put a toe out of line.

Adjustments to speed and steering to make driving easier, including a sensitivity slider.

Tweaks to make cars control better even when the framerate dips.

A new “Unstuck feature” that activates when you accelerate but don’t move (because you’re stuck on something or have encountered some other strange Nigh City anomaly).

The option to turn off double-tapping the movement key to dodge.

More options for WASD bindings on keyboard.

And...that’s it. For now at least. Patch 1.2 is supposed to fix a lot of underlying performance issues with the game as well, especially on consoles, where it’s still hard to recommend playing Cyberpunk 2077 unless you’re on next-gen hardware.

A lot of the above fixes will address long-running complaints players have had about Cyberpunk 2077's open world separate from glitches and suboptimal performance. Cops swarming players out of nowhere has been a big one. It’s basically Grand Theft Auto’s lawless meter on overdrive, and makes trying to be an actual cyberpunk simply not much fun. The game’s driving can also be a mess, even if it lea ds to some supremely weird and entertaining moments.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership $27 at Eneba Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

Cyberpunk 2077 got its first major patch in January, but hasn’t received much in the way of updates since. There’s no word yet on when 1.2 will drop either. CD Projekt Red had previously announced the patch would be delayed following a cyber-attack at the company, but didn’t say until when. For now, the game remains unavailable on the PlayStation Store since Sony originally pulled it a week after release because of the various problems players encountered .