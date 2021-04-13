Giving Up On Cyberpunk 2077 Not An Option, Says CD Projekt Red CEO

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Speaking with Reuters, CD Projekt Red president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński said that the developer is in it for the long haul when it comes to fixing Cyberpunk 2077.



“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077,” Kiciński told Reuters. “We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

After numerous delays during development, Cyberpunk 2077 finally arrived on December 10 to widespread criticism. It was a broken, buggy mess on last-generation consoles and generally failed to live up to the high expectations set by CD Projekt’s pre-release marketing campaign. Recent patches have started Cyberpunk 2077 down a long road towards competence, but CD Projekt has taken a massive hit to the reputation it built with The Witcher.

Kiciński also said that CD Projekt has been in touch with Sony, which pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from digital PlayStation storefronts a week after launch.

Last month, CD Projekt announced plans to rethink a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer experience it touted as a standalone project akin to Grand Theft Auto Online before launch. The company also mentioned the adoption of a new production strategy, which includes a diminished focus on promoting games far before they’re ready for public consumption.

CD Projekt is currently working on next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for release sometime in the second half of 2021. The added horsepower is expected to be an improvement over the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Still, one may argue that many of the game’s problems are intrinsic rather than based on the power of the machine running it.