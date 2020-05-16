Screenshot : Harpo Studios ( Youtube

Hello! This week we learn how Twitch plans to protect streamers from harassment, think about how long it has been since the last new Donkey Kong game, hang out with Tony Hawk and meet Cookie Monster, a deadly ambush predator.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

The new Crusader Kings sounds very good.

Twitch has been doing a terrible job protecting its streamers and fans from toxic shitbags and groups. Hope this starts to improve things.

I have no idea if this is real or a great troll, but regardless it made me laugh.

Never get horny on main. Never.

Nintendo treats Donkey Kong like shit. Is it because he has mouths on his feet?

Palpatine and Anakin sitting in an opera, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

Cookie Monster is the ultimate predator. Be afraid.

Cats usually like boxes. But this is probably too many...

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Old skaters just hanging out with Jack Black is my new favorite Youtube genre.

I’d buy that for a dollar.

Okay, so here I am and I’m doing everything I can...

How the hell does this look so good? And why am I so excited to play it?