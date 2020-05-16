Hello! This week we learn how Twitch plans to protect streamers from harassment, think about how long it has been since the last new Donkey Kong game, hang out with Tony Hawk and meet Cookie Monster, a deadly ambush predator.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
The new Crusader Kings sounds very good.
Twitch has been doing a terrible job protecting its streamers and fans from toxic shitbags and groups. Hope this starts to improve things.
I have no idea if this is real or a great troll, but regardless it made me laugh.
Never get horny on main. Never.
Tweets!
Nintendo treats Donkey Kong like shit. Is it because he has mouths on his feet?
Palpatine and Anakin sitting in an opera, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.
Cookie Monster is the ultimate predator. Be afraid.
Cats usually like boxes. But this is probably too many...
News
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Coming September 4
- The Mafia Series Is Getting Re-Released As Mafia: Trilogy
- Nintendo Reveals Paper Mario: The Origami King, Coming To Switch In July
- Borderlands 3 Is Making Revives Less Annoying
- Sony Says Covid-19 Hasn’t Changed The PS5's Release Window
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Return As Dutch In Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo ‘Running On PS5'
- Fortnite Will Be On Xbox Series X and PS5 At Launch
- Official Pokémon Tournaments Jump Online In Response To Covid-19
- New Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Shows Off Open-World Exploration, Fox Petting
- Don’t Expect Anthem 2.0 Anytime Soon
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
Old skaters just hanging out with Jack Black is my new favorite Youtube genre.
I’d buy that for a dollar.
Okay, so here I am and I’m doing everything I can...
How the hell does this look so good? And why am I so excited to play it?