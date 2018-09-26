I’ve been playing Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey a lot lately in preparation for a review next week. In the meantime, I can finally show off some new gameplay. In this clip, I play as Kassandra and sneak my way through an enemy camp using tons of useful assassin skills.

I’m not allowed to talk much about Odyssey at the moment. It’s set in ancient Greece, has a terrifyingly large amount of side activities, looks gorgeous, and is pretty damn fun. Here, I’m sneaking around to rescue a prisoner from a marble quarry. While the game has a lot of options for combat, I keep things sneaky and use a few special abilities to get in and out undetected. This is around the mid- to late-game, so please take a moment to appreciate my rad armor as well. And please don’t mention that one prisoner I completely ignore; this was recorded at, like, three in the morning.

Odyssey has a ton more to offer and we’ll have more to show in the coming days. The game goes on sale next week. For now, you’ll just have to watch my super amazing gameplay.