Chainsaw Man’s low Blu-ray sales might put season 2 in danger

While the validity of Dildo Man’s Blu-ray sales may leave room for doubt, what isn’t as up for debate is how poorly Chainsaw Man has been selling in Japan in comparison to other popular anime. As noted by Screen Rant, popular supernatural shonen anime Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen sold over 28,000 and 26,000 copies respectively within their first week, according to data from Oricon, a company which reports sales of music, movies, and other media in Japan (via Reddit). Oricon’s data also indicates that even new anime series like Lycoris Recoil and Bocchi the Rock! outsold Chainsaw Man with over 23,000 and 21,000 respective sales. 

Although Blu-ray sales aren’t the be-all-end-all for an anime’s chances of getting renewed for another season, Chainsaw Man’s lackluster sales do play a part in whether or not Mappa will continue working on the anime. Chainsaw Man’s low sales aren’t lost on anime studio Mappa’s CEO, Manabu Ohtsuka.

In a recent interview with the Japanese news site Tokyo Keizai (translated by Anime News Network), Ohtsuka addressed the anime’s financial performance, saying “As far as investment goes, one could say it was a complete success. However, it didn’t have the same level of impact as Jujutsu Kaisen, which we worked on right before [Chainsaw Man]. This leaves me feeling unsatisfied.”

According to Anime News Network, Mappa provided the entirety of Chainsaw Man’s production costs, a rarity in the industry where typically a number of companies invest funds toward a work’s production.

“To be perfectly honest, I wish [Chainsaw Man] could have reached more of the audience that pays for home video releases,” Ohtsuka told Tokyo Keizai.

Here’s hoping that, like porn searches popping off around the time of a video game’s release, Dildo Man will lead to more Blu-ray sales for Chainsaw Man, because I need season 2 just as bad as I need Mappa to get on making a second season of Dorohedoro.