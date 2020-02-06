Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Below
500
4
Save

Capybara Games’ brooding roguelike Below is coming to PS4 sometime this spring according to a new trailer that has since been removed from YouTube. The video’s description also references a new “Explore” mode that will add check-pointing and get rid of the game’s hunger and thirst meters.

Advertisement
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Lego Masters Is A Magnificent Showcase Of Building Talent

Death Stranding Action Figure Carries All The Cargo

A Morbid Platformer Where Every Jump Breaks Your Legs

Luigi's Mansion 3 Developers On Money, Moral Choices And Luigi's Approach To Heroism