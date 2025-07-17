Now's The Perfect Time To Grab Civilization 6 For Free While Civ 7 Is Still In Its Rebuilding Phase

Months later, Civilization 7 still isn’t quite where it needs to be. It’s getting new updates all the time, but it’s still getting panned by fans for lacking features and feeling incomplete by the 4X strategy series’ standards. Fortunately, Civilization 6 is currently free to claim on Epic games as part of its big summer sale.

The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases

The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases

If you find yourself really in the mood for epoch-spanning exploration, expansion, resource exploitation, and opponent extermination, the 2016 entry is feature-complete and comes with the benefit of years of balance updates, polish, and extra content. Still normally $60, the Platinum Edition is free to claim for PC on the Epic Game Store launcher from now until July 24. It contains six additional scenario packs and two expansions: Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm.

Advertisement

Here’s how former Kotaku editor Luke Plunkett praised it in his 2016 review:

It wants you to be more direct with it, more literal, taking things that used to live in menus and putting them on the map itself, making you move things around that used to be automated. This makes Civ VI feel more tangible, like you’re more grounded in the land you’re lording over. As someone who is very into board games, I love it.

Advertisement

Civilization 7, on the other hand, remains on the road to redemption. Still getting hammered in Steam reviews, which have remained below 50 percent six months later, frustration persists over certain key design decisions like civ switching between ages, as well as the lack of legacy options. Firaxis recently revealed key changes in update 1.2.3 that address some of those complaints. The big items are the introduction of auto-exploration and tweaks to make age transitions smoother, including maintaining unit positions and less drastic shifts in leader relationships.

Like previous patches, they’re all welcome improvements that once again make Civ 7 feel like it shouldn’t have come out when it did. In the meantime, newcomers can get their Civ legs under them with Civ 6.

Advertisement

.