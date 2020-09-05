Can I Borrow A Spatula?

This week we find out which famous indie game studio is shutting down, check out some of the Nintendo news, watch a weird mod involving rats in Halo 3 and have a look at a good spatula collection.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Vlambeer Is Closing Down In 2010, two Dutch students—Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman—founded an independent video game… Read more

Game studios usually shut down due to greedy publishers, games failing or people running out of money. So it’s nice to see a studio shut down on their own terms.

This is a great example of why just basic inclusion is nice, but not enough. We can and should always do more.

Halo 3 Mod Turns Everybody Into Rats Halo 3 has a rat. It looks like what would happen if you genetically modified a potato to give it… Read more

With all this rat killing, I guess Halo 3 is now a fantasy RPG.

This sign is showcasing the most popular spoken word in any podcast.

Yeah, it’s nice but can it play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 at 120fps in 8k?

We all have things we like to collect.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Sure, don’t include one of the best Mario games ever made, but do include Sunshine. Sure. That’s good.

Sexy Sherlock.

Cool trailer. No idea what this game is but I’m slightly intrigued.