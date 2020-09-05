ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Morning Checkpoint

Can I Borrow A Spatula?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointCheckpointNewsSpatulaCollectionkotakucore
Illustration for article titled Can I Borrow A Spatula?
Screenshot: Nivida / Kotaku / Twitter

This week we find out which famous indie game studio is shutting down, check out some of the Nintendo news, watch a weird mod involving rats in Halo 3 and have a look at a good spatula collection.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Game studios usually shut down due to greedy publishers, games failing or people running out of money. So it’s nice to see a studio shut down on their own terms.

This is a great example of why just basic inclusion is nice, but not enough. We can and should always do more.

With all this rat killing, I guess Halo 3 is now a fantasy RPG.

Tweets!

This sign is showcasing the most popular spoken word in any podcast.

Yeah, it’s nice but can it play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 at 120fps in 8k?

We all have things we like to collect.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Sure, don’t include one of the best Mario games ever made, but do include Sunshine. Sure. That’s good.

Sexy Sherlock.

Cool trailer. No idea what this game is but I’m slightly intrigued.

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only spatulas. 