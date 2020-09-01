ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Fortnite’s Latest Marvel Map Change Adds A Black Panther Statue

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:fortnite battle royale
fortnite battle royalefortniteblack pantherkotakucore
2
Save
Fortnite’s in-game Black Panther monument.
Fortnite’s in-game Black Panther monument.
Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Since Fortnite’s Season 4 started, the map has been getting new landmarks at a furious pace. The latest is a monument to the Marvel superhero Black Panther, a giant statue called Panther’s Prowl.

Advertisement

The Panther’s Prowl monument is just west of Misty Meadows. Like many of the new Marvel POIs, it’s less of a landmark and more of an alternate dimension rift plunked down in the middle of the map, with a glowing ring around it both on the map and in-game. The statue is huge and impressive, with its own ambient music.

Fortnite’s in-game Black Panther monument.
Fortnite’s in-game Black Panther monument.
Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku
Advertisement

The Panther’s Prowl monument appears just days after the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, though a spokesperson for Epic says the addition was previously planned. “As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 - Season 4 season.”

Fortnite’s map is getting changes faster than we’ve seen in previous seasons. Since the Marvel-themed season launched last Thursday, we’ve seen the addition of an Ant Man POI, a glowing star in the sky that players speculate represents the planet-devouring bad guy Galactus, teleporter rifts dotting the landscape, and some beacons that seem to be converging on the game’s Frenzy Farm orchard. While Marvel fans have been excited by the changes, other players have been lamenting the possible loss of their favorite landing spots. Still, map changes in Fortnite often build to interesting narrative conclusions, so whether you get the references or not, it’s still exciting.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Do You Typically Play As 'Good' Or 'Evil' Characters?

PS5 Will Only Be Backward Compatible With PS4 Games, According To Ubisoft [Update]

Ridley Scott On Fortnite's Apple Trailer: "The Idea Was Terrific, The Message Was 'Ehh'"

DISCUSSION

progame13
progame13

other players have been lamenting the possible loss of their favorite landing spots.

I know that pain. I will forever miss the Flush Factory. But the changes so far this season have been great. It is annoying to try and land at the Doom area though. People are still dropping to try and kill Doom, which is annoying because it’s just a nice area! I don’t need like 20 people there.