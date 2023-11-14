Modern Warfare III Players Beg For OP ‘Groot’ Skin To Get Removed

Modern Warfare III players are begging Activision to remove a “literally invisible” cosmetic first introduced in Modern Warfare II that’s plaguing multiplayer matches yet again.

Read More: Modern Warfare III Is Currently The Worst-Reviewed Call of Duty Ever

Thanks to the transferability between Activision’s two shooters, you can access your already-owned Modern Warfare II content if you decide to buy Modern Warfare III, which was released on November 10. This includes things like calling cards and weapon blueprints, as well as the controversial Gaia skin for the operator Nila “Nova” Brown. Available as part of Modern Warfare II’s Blackcell Battle Pass bundle for Season 6, which dropped on September 26, the costume, dubbed “Groot” by the CoD community for its uncanny likeness to Marvel’s lovable tree spirit, has been a menace from the jump. Players have called it “broken” and suggested it’s a “pay-to-win” skin, as purchasing it offers an in-game advantage due to its difficulty to spot. This immediately brings to mind the “Rook” skin for the Operator Rozlin “Roze” Helms, which was so problematic it had to get nerfed twice.

Activision wound up patching the cosmetic in mid-October to make it more visible in multiplayer matches, but now that it’s debuted in Modern Warfare III, the Groot skin seems to be hard to see yet again.

Modern Warfare III players are complaining about the skin everywhere they can, from Reddit to Twitter to YouTube. Redditor jamesswazz posted to the game’s official subreddit on November 9, saying the skin “needs a nerf” because it’s “so OP” and “literally invisible.” User ashurovnet asked why it’s still in the game, sharing two photos of absolutely nothing, suggesting that an invisible Groot was in right front of them. Redditor i_haz_a_lyfe, meanwhile, said the CoD community is “begging [Activision]” to do something about the “god awful skin.”

The Gaia skin is such a visual nightmare for several reasons: not only is it partially see-through, with the operator’s limbs made up of interconnected branches, but it’s also a muddy-brown color. Kotaku’s own Alyssa Mercante can confirm that the skin, which is a little brown, a little green, and a little red, with a wire-like body suit that you can, quite literally, peer all the way through, is very difficult to spot. Since some of Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer maps take place in outdoor areas that mimic the same drab palette, Groot players seem to have an advantage when out in the open. Unless you’re constantly aiming-down-sights to place your reticle on the enemy or listening for player movement through headphones, you’re probably going to get gunned down before you ever know what shot at you.

Kotaku reached out to Activision for comment.

Read More: Report: Devs Worked Nights And Weekends To Rush Modern Warfare III Out



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III—available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox—has been panned by critics and fans alike. Despite a relatively smooth-feeling multiplayer experience, the game’s short campaign hasn’t done it any favors, putting it on track to becoming the worst-reviewed Call of Duty in series history. Not a good look.



