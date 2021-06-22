Call of Duty Warzone Skin Had To Be Nerfed Twice

Now you can’t see her, now you can. Screenshot : Activision

Originally released as a tier 100 reward for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Five Battle Pass, the “Rook” skin for Operator Roze effectively turned the Shadow Company member into an actual shadow, capable of becoming nearly invisible in any of the game’s shadowy crevices. Previously, the skin’s visibility was tweaked to make it slightly more visible. In the latest game update it practically glows. Try hiding under the stairs now, punks.



In a game where the objective is to stay alive while everyone else gets shot/stabbed/exploded, the benefits of being nigh-invisible are easy to see. Roze’s Rook skin has been drawing complaints from the Warzone community since its initial release last year, when death by patch-of-darkness-no-wait became a common occurrence. Check out this video from YouTuber HeyBucko Warzone (via Eurogamer) titled “Invisible Roze Skin BS” to not see for yourself.

Did you spot the Rook-skin Roze? I sure didn’t. That’s an unfair advantage if I ever saw one, and again, I didn’t see it. Fortunately for non-invisible players, developer Raven is tenaciously on the case. Though a preliminary tweak to the skin back in this year’s Season Three update only boosted the Rook skin’s visibility slightly, the recent Season Four update got the job done. “Roze’s Rook skin has received material updates to increase visibility” read the patch notes, but the proof is in an incredibly helpful video from YouTuber TheXclusiveAce, again via Eurogamer. Using his bot account, TheXclusiveAce shows how noticeable Rook Roze is now.

Oh hey, there’s that Roze we were looking for. Screenshot : Activision / TheXclusiveAce

There is definitely a Roze there, waiting to be shot for their hubris. Normally, I wouldn’t condone extreme violence, but if you’re playing Warzone and see a Rook Roze still trying to hide in shadows, put all of the holes in them for me. Thanks.





