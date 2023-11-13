Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Modern Warfare III Is Currently The Worst-Reviewed Call of Duty Ever

Sledgehammer’s latest entry in the shooter series is scoring below its predecessors by a larger margin

call of dutyactivision
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A soldier crouches in a grassy area with mountains in the background.
Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (no, not the 2011 shooter of the same name without the Roman numerals) just launched, and it’s had an interesting few days. On top of having what many are saying is one of the series’ worst campaigns and getting review-bombed by the public, Sledgehammer Games’ latest entry of Activision’s franchise is on track to be the series’ worst-reviewed game in its 20-year history.

As pointed out by VGC, Modern Warfare III is sitting at a middling 50 out of 100 on review aggregate site Metacritic, putting it a whopping 23 points below the average review score of 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, which previously held the worst-reviewed title with a 73. Metacritic is based on average critic scores, and MWIII has 33 reviews as of this writing—given that the game is just a few days old , more reviews are likely. But the user score is an abysmal 1.5 on a scale from 1 to 10—some of which may be from review-bombing, as player reviews are likely dropping a 0 or 1 score to voice their grievances, but overall, the sentiment around Modern Warfare III is an all-time low for the series.

Kotaku doesn’t score games in our reviews, but we do have Modern Warfare III campaign impressions, in which Claire Jackson called it “at best a net neutral experience that feels rushed, and a boring waste of charismatic characters at worst.” All of this comes after reports that Modern Warfare III’s development was rushed to get the game out in 2023 after alleged mixed messaging from management about the scope of the project.

If you’re at all confused about what’s going on with Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare subseries because you thought Modern Warfare 3 came out a decade ago, check out this handy explainer.