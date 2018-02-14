Monster Hunter: World is a smash hit. But the game is currently only playable on the PS4 and Xbox One. Wouldn’t it be great to play it on a system you could carry around? You know, like the Nintendo Switch? That, Capcom says, would not be easy.



While Monster Hunter debuted on the PlayStation 2, the subsequent portable versions catapulted the series to great success.

In a recent Toyo Keizai interview, Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto was asked about bringing Monster Hunter: World to the Switch.

“We’re aware of that request,” Tsujimoto told Toyo Keizai, adding that Capcom has already ported Nintendo 3DS game Monster Hunter XX to the Switch. “However, taking into account various conditions, bringing Monster Hunter: World now for release is difficult. The reason is that the Switch has different functions from other stationary consoles as well as different players.”

“Each game console as its own characteristic, and it’s necessary that we, as game makers, adapt to that when making [a game],” Tsujimoto explained. This doesn’t mean Capcom is ruling out another Monster Hunter for the Switch, even if Tsujimoto didn’t explicitly say Monster Hunter: World.

“From now on,” he added, “we’re looking at how we can support the Switch with our games, and that also includes Monster Hunter.”

