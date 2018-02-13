Why just look at the food in Monster Hunter when you can make it in real life? Just look at how the real deal compares to the in-game version.
Twitter user Ki-ki’s wife created this real-life version of “Hunter food.”
It looks way better than the official version being served up at the Capcom Cafe in Saitama, Japan.
But hey, that looks pretty good, too.
