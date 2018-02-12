In Japan, one of the things that made Monster Hunter so popular on the PSP was its local play. People would get together with their PSPs and play. It’s a bit trickier with PS4 game Monster Hunter: World, but not impossible.
Just get four televisions and four PS4s, and then put them together like Twitter user Marutirun did.
Well done.
