The line between an amazing video game name and a terrible one is nebulous. Some game names try so hard that they loop back around and become good, despite being objectively bad. Some game names are good only in that they use cool words, but the vibe screams, “I was created in a vat overseen by a focus group.” And some game names, who the hell knows what was going on there, but god bless the mind who came up with it.



Occasionally, there’s a video game name that is exactly right, managing to perfectly capture the essence of the game in question. More often than not, though, game names leave us scratching our heads. This year, we’ve decided to put together a list of some of our favorite game names of 2022, in no particular order.

They are a mix of good and bad and everything in between. Some of them will speak for themselves, but we’ll have the occasional commentary for some of the titles accompanying the list as well. Preemptive shoutout to Square Enix, the GOAT at bewildering game names such as this year’s Various Daylife. Never change, Square Enix. Speaking of which...

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION

You Suck At Parking: I’m queer so they’re probably right, but still, lol.

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories: Tell me you don’t immediately want to find out what this game is about? Spoilers, it’s as cute as it sounds:

[Search for your friends] in a town full of adorable animals with eccentric personalities. Yet under this sweet surface lies a tale of crime and corruption… Where did Cantaloupe disappear to? Is the Cavity Crew as dangerous as Captain Hamley believes? How does the Kitten King fit into Hog Town’s struggles?

Choo Choo Charles

Warhammer 40K: Chaosgate: Daemonhunters - Luke says: Warhammer 40K? There are too many of them Which one

Super Kiwi 64

Unsouled: This is the most video games title I’ve heard all year.

Triangle Strategy

Turbo Overkill

Lil Gator Game

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Strange Horticulture

HYPER DEMON

Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II: Dwarf Fortress: I bet you just learned something, didn’t you?

Chop Goblins

What are some of your favorite game names of the last year?