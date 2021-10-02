If you are afraid of spiders and trains, you really shouldn’t have clicked on this blog. I’ll give you a chance to leave now, because this new horror game coming out in 2022 is going to be too much for you and your fears.

Advertisement

Choo-Choo Charles is an upcoming open-world horror game where you have to explore an island via your little yellow train. As you search around the island, meeting locals and finding parts to upgrade your train, you’ll need to keep an eye out for Charles, a giant spider-train-monster that is hungry and wants to eat your flesh. And probably your train.

It’s an odd concept for a video game, but I was instantly hooked by the trailer that the devs posted on Twitter yesterday. It seems I’m not alone. Over the weekend the trailer for Choo-Choo Charlie went viral, with thousands of people sharing it and commenting about how strange, but cool it looked.

And what perfect timing to release this trailer, considering it’s October after all.

Here’s how the devs describe the game over on the official YouTube upload of the trailer:

“In Choo-Choo Charles you’re given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals as “Charles”. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans. You have a small yellow train, with a map, mounted machine gun, and an exquisite collection of bobble-heads on the dashboard. You’ll use this train to get from place to place, while you complete missions for the townspeople, or loot scraps from around the island. Over time you’ll use your scraps to upgrade your train’s speed, armor, and damage. You’ll grow your arsenal, and (hopefully) become an unstoppable force, ready to take on the great and mighty Charles.”

It should be pointed out that the name of the train and its evil vibes reminds me a lot of a children’s book, Charlie The Choo-Choo Train, written by famous author Stephen King. I’m told by some folks at Kotaku that this book is very important to the overall lore of the Dark Tower or... something. I don’t know. They started talking about books and I was too busy watching the trailer for Choo-Choo Charles again.

Choo-Choo Charles, the scary train game and not the similarly-named King book, is out sometime next year. You can currently wishlist the game on Steam.