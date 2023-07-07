Baldur’s Gate 3 Lets You Customize Your Character’s Genitals

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big game, and with all that depth and capital C content comes character customization. While you can pick between different races, classes, and appearances, the latest Panel From Hell presentation may have accidentally revealed you can pick your character’s genitals, as well.



During developer Larian Studios’ Panel From Hell presentation today, July 7, the team showed off some updates to the character customization options that will be available in the full game compared to the early access version currently available. While the studio was primarily focused on things like showing the “maturity” slider that lets you add wrinkles to show age or vitiligo pigmentation, the menu also showed an option to change your character’s genitals at the 4:10:45 mark. The option shown on the screen simply reads “Default,” so it’s unclear just how extensive the customization will be. We’ve reached out to Larian for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Panel From Hell: Release Showcase

This is significant because it’s another way, alongside picking your race, body type, and pronouns, that players can customize their character’s identity in the world. Allowing any mix of body type, genitals, and pronouns lets you create a protagonist that can fit into different identities that might align more closely with your own. Cyberpunk 2077 had a similar feature when it launched, but it was both very limiting and got caught up in the game’s weird determining of V’s pronouns by their voice rather than any sort of toggle the player could choose. Hopefully this is the actualization of an RPG that really lets you create a character that reflects your identity and lived experience.

Advertisement

What remains to be seen is whether your genitals actually appear in the game much, as Cyberpunk 2077 only showed your junk in its pause menu when you removed your pants. Larian showed off some of the romance scenes during the Panel From Hell show but cut the feed before things got too hot and heavy lest they get banned from Twitch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PC on August 3, with the PlayStation 5 version set to come a month later on September 5. An Xbox Series X/S version is in the cards, but Larian is working on getting the Xbox Series S version working with splitscreen multiplayer before launching on either console.