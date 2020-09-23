Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access Beta Delayed A Week

Image : Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t make its e arly a ccess debut on PC and Stadia at the end of this month after all. Instead, it’s been pushed back to October 6.



Larian Studios announced the delay on Twitter today, citing some issues with stability and hold-ups around the game translation into various languages. “We’re nearly there but we had a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we’re sifting through,” the studio wrote in a statement. “Because of the delays, our translations are also later than expected and we want to ensure localization for the announced Early Access languages is strong enough for our international fans to have a good time.”

While an extra week should be enough time, the studio explains, there are still more issues that could pop up as the e arly a ccess build goes through final testing. This might not be the last delay, in other words. Larian was very fingers-crossed when it announced the Baldur’s Gate 3 beta’s original September 30 date, so this isn’t a complete shocker.

On the bright side, Larian did say it plans to release an update later today with more information on how the CRPG’s romance and companionship options will work. Hopefully we’ll be able to woo the demonic brain.