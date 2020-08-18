It was a very... i nteresting livestream. Screenshot : Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is entering early access on September 30. Developer Larian announced the date as part of a livestream today. As with Divinity Original Sin 2, early access players will get to try out the game’s f irst act. Difference is, BG3's first act is much larger than DOS2's. It’ll last arou nd 25 hours, with more than 80 possible combat scenarios ( versus DOS2's 25) .

