nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
It was a very... interesting livestream.
Screenshot: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is entering early access on September 30. Developer Larian announced the date as part of a livestream today. As with Divinity Original Sin 2, early access players will get to try out the game’s first act. Difference is, BG3's first act is much larger than DOS2's. It’ll last around 25 hours, with more than 80 possible combat scenarios (versus DOS2's 25).

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

theqgamer
TheQGamer

To give a hopeful set of expectations, how long did it take for DOS2 to get out of early access?