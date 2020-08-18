Baldur’s Gate 3 is entering early access on September 30. Developer Larian announced the date as part of a livestream today. As with Divinity Original Sin 2, early access players will get to try out the game’s first act. Difference is, BG3's first act is much larger than DOS2's. It’ll last around 25 hours, with more than 80 possible combat scenarios (versus DOS2's 25).
Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.
DISCUSSION
To give a hopeful set of expectations, how long did it take for DOS2 to get out of early access?