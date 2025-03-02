Avowed's Best Weapon Combos And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Take A Tour Through Halo Infinite's Newest Arena Maps
The latest and greatest games got you feeling frustrated? We’re here to help.

Mortal Kombat
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Avowed&#39;s Best Weapon Combos And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment, Obsidian Entertainment, NetherRealm Studios / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Marvel / Kotaku, Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This week, we’ve got a host of Avowed tips to help you make the most of your sojourn to the Living Lands. We’ve also got some pointers for mastering Magik in Marvel Rivals, and for defeating Mortal Kombat 1's new pink-clad ninja boss, Floyd. (Get it?) Click on for these tips and more.

The Best Weapon Combos For Dominating In Avowed

A battle against a lot of spiders, and things aren't going well, lots of red danger.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Avowed has a wide variety of weapons that you can mix and match in any way you wish, ideal for shaping the game to your whim as you work your way through The Living Lands. With so many build combinations you have tons of freedom in how you approach combat—and then double it because you have two loadouts, giving you the ability to really change things up on the fly. - Billy Givens Read More

How Long Is Avowed? It Depends On How You Play

A horned female character seemingly made from wood, leaves and flowers.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Role-playing games are known to be lengthy adventures that can keep you busy for weeks, months, or years, some totalling well over 100 hours. As such, it’s not surprising you’d want to know just how long you’ll be spending in Obsidian Entertainment’s newest RPG, Avowed, and whether it’s worth your time and money. If you’re curious about how long it will take to beat this exciting RPG, we’ll fill you in on what to expect below. - Billy Givens Read More

Avowed: First-Person Vs. Third-Person, Which Should You Use

Battling Chieftain Girthin in third-person mode.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

If you were to watch any trailers or marketing material for Obsidian’s role-playing hit Avowed, it would be perfectly reasonable to assume the game is strictly a first-person affair. With this focus on first-person melee combat in every video around, you may be shocked to hear that it actually provides a third-person option as well. Here’s how to switch to third-person in Avowed, and whether it gains you any advantages. - Billy Givens Read More

Avowed’s Best Pistol Has Enemy-Tracking Bullets

Kai sports a pistol in some Avowed promo art.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment

For those who like the smell of gunpowder during their trip through The Living Lands, there are a lot of great pistols to find in Avowed. Snagging the best one, though, will have to wait until you’re in the game’s final region, Galawain’s Tusks. The Magic Pistol may have a generic name, but it’s a damn fine weapon to keep on your hip. Here’s what to know about the Magic Pistol and where to find it. - Billy Givens Read More

Which Class Should You Choose When Starting Avowed?

Kai poses holding a large gun and a sword.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed features three starting classes, each focused on specific archetypes that most role-playing fans are certain to recognize. While you can mix and match abilities between these different classes throughout your adventure, picking the one that appeals most to you can have a significant impact on your early hours in the game. Here are the basics of each starting class in Avowed. - Billy Givens Read More

Don’t Hit The Wall: Here’s How To Beat Mortal Kombat 1's Pink Ninja Boss Floyd

A pale ninja clad in pink and white assumes a stance while being surrounded by pink energy.
Screenshot: NetherRealm Studios / Kotaku

If you haven’t kept up with Mortal Kombat 1 in recent weeks, you’ve probably missed the new character that’s whipped the fanbase into a frenzy. No, I’m not talking about the Conan the Barbarian DLC fighter that’s been pretty overshadowed by all this. I’m talking about a pink ninja named Floyd who’s been added as a hidden boss. Also, yeah, he’s totally named after the band Pink Floyd. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Why Darkrai ex Is Dominating Pokémon TCG Pocket

An image of the Darkrai ex card from Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion is a few weeks old now in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, and it has shifted the game’s competitive landscape by leaps and bounds. Up to this point, Psychic decks have ruled the roost. Mewtwo ex, combined with the Energy generation of Gardevoir, inflicted such high burst damage that it held fast as one of the game’s most dangerous cards since launch. Now it seems Mewtwo ex’s meta-dominating days will come to an end, as another card has quickly overtaken its throne. - Timothy Monbleau Read More

Avowed: Should You Trust The Voice In Your Head?

Some gorgeous art from a memory in Avowed, where swirling purple lights suggest a face in front of an elfin character.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

One of the earliest quests you’ll receive in Avowed is “Message From Afar,” which sends you to the northwestern corner of Dawnshore to explore the Strangleroot. Here, you’ll face off against a fearsome bear, meet a new NPC, and ultimately have a fresh conversation with the Voice you’ve been hearing in your head. - Billy Givens Read More

Avowed’s Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill

Image for article titled Avowed&#39;s Best Weapon Combos And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

If you’re the kind of person who likes ripping through baddies with an axe, you’ll probably enjoy Avowed’s selection of skull-splitters. There are quite a few solid choices to wield, but Drawn in Winter—which can be obtained early in the game—is an incredible option to run with, good through the entire adventure. Here’s what you need to know about Drawn in Winter and where to find it. - Billy Givens Read More

Dive In And Master Marvel Rivals’ Magik

Magik swings her Soulsword forward, with her name displayed behind her.
Screenshot: Marvel / Kotaku

Many of the Marvel Rivals Duelists settle in nicely into specific roles. Psylocke functions perfectly as an assassin while Hawkeye is meant to be used at range. But if you’re looking for an easy-to-pick-up hero with more flexibility, there is plenty of fun to be had with Magik. - Samuel Moreno Read More

