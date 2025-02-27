Avowed's Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill

If you’re the kind of person who likes ripping through baddies with an axe, you’ll probably enjoy Avowed’s selection of skull-splitters. There are quite a few solid choices to wield, but Drawn in Winter—which can be obtained early in the game—is an incredible option to run with, good through the entire adventure. Here’s what you need to know about Drawn in Winter and where to find it.

Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build

Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build CC Share Subtitles Off

English Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build

Drawn in Winter passive bonus and enchantments

Drawn in Winter comes with the Rising Chill passive bonus, which causes your Power Attacks to accumulate Frost buildup on nearby enemies. This can be very useful for a Frost-focused wizard, or even for standard warrior types just looking to keep their enemies frozen in place for a walloping.

Advertisement

Drawn in Winter comes with the Freezing Lash enchantment, which causes your hits to do 10 percent bonus Frost damage. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Cold Snap - Your Power Attacks will also deal high Frost accumulation to nearby enemies.

Vengeance of Rime - Parrying an enemy’s attack will deal Frost accumulation to them.

Advertisement

Where to find Drawn in Winter

Advertisement

Drawn in Winter can be found early in Avowed while exploring its first region Dawnshore. On the upper right side of the map is a location called Watcher’s Mirror. You’ll head there naturally as part of the quest “The Call of the Past,” and it’s where we’re headed to snag your frosty axe.

When you reach the top of Watcher’s Mirror, you’ll enter a large pool of water with steps on the opposite side. Head through the water and to the Ancient Memory glowing at the end of a broken bridge.

Advertisement

When the cutscene ends, a hoard of skeletons will spawn in the pool of water. Defeat them, then check the middle of the pool for something else that spawned on a pedestal here—Drawn in Winter! It’ll be there for you, but I’ve already picked it up, so enjoy my poorly-drawn arrow pointing to it instead.

Advertisement

With Drawn in Winter, you can now go out and start beating the hell out of things like you’re Kratos from that game Dad of Boy.