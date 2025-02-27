Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Avowed's Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill

Drawn In Winter is found early in the game, and is a keeper

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Avowed&#39;s Best One-Handed Axe Will Give Your Enemies A Wintery Chill
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

If you’re the kind of person who likes ripping through baddies with an axe, you’ll probably enjoy Avowed’s selection of skull-splitters. There are quite a few solid choices to wield, but Drawn in Winter—which can be obtained early in the game—is an incredible option to run with, good through the entire adventure. Here’s what you need to know about Drawn in Winter and where to find it.

Suggested Reading

Monster Hunter Wilds Promises Stronger Bosses Are Coming After Complaints About It Being Too Easy
11 Fantastic Free Demos Not To Miss In February’s Steam Next Fest
Zendaya Is Not Meechee In Shrek 5's First Trailer
Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Monster Hunter Wilds Promises Stronger Bosses Are Coming After Complaints About It Being Too Easy
11 Fantastic Free Demos Not To Miss In February’s Steam Next Fest
Zendaya Is Not Meechee In Shrek 5's First Trailer
Come Catch Kratos' Hands With This Ragnarök Brawler Build
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Drawn in Winter passive bonus and enchantments

Drawn in Winter comes with the Rising Chill passive bonus, which causes your Power Attacks to accumulate Frost buildup on nearby enemies. This can be very useful for a Frost-focused wizard, or even for standard warrior types just looking to keep their enemies frozen in place for a walloping.

Advertisement

Related Content

Tears of the Kingdom’s Frost Gleeok Is One Of Its Toughest Bosses, Until You Know This
God of War: Valhalla Ending Is A Hopeful Clue About The Series’ Future

Related Content

Tears of the Kingdom’s Frost Gleeok Is One Of Its Toughest Bosses, Until You Know This
God of War: Valhalla Ending Is A Hopeful Clue About The Series’ Future

Drawn in Winter comes with the Freezing Lash enchantment, which causes your hits to do 10 percent bonus Frost damage. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

  • Cold Snap - Your Power Attacks will also deal high Frost accumulation to nearby enemies.
  • Vengeance of Rime - Parrying an enemy’s attack will deal Frost accumulation to them.
Advertisement

Where to find Drawn in Winter

A map showing the location of Drawn In Winter.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku
Advertisement

Drawn in Winter can be found early in Avowed while exploring its first region Dawnshore. On the upper right side of the map is a location called Watcher’s Mirror. You’ll head there naturally as part of the quest “The Call of the Past,” and it’s where we’re headed to snag your frosty axe.

When you reach the top of Watcher’s Mirror, you’ll enter a large pool of water with steps on the opposite side. Head through the water and to the Ancient Memory glowing at the end of a broken bridge.

Advertisement
A picture showing where once lay the axe.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

When the cutscene ends, a hoard of skeletons will spawn in the pool of water. Defeat them, then check the middle of the pool for something else that spawned on a pedestal here—Drawn in Winter! It’ll be there for you, but I’ve already picked it up, so enjoy my poorly-drawn arrow pointing to it instead.

Advertisement

With Drawn in Winter, you can now go out and start beating the hell out of things like you’re Kratos from that game Dad of Boy.