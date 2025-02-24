How Long Is Avowed? It Depends On How You Play

Role-playing games are known to be lengthy adventures that can keep you busy for weeks, months, or years, some totalling well over 100 hours. As such, it’s not surprising you’d want to know just how long you’ll be spending in Obsidian Entertainment’s newest RPG, Avowed, and whether it’s worth your time and money. If you’re curious about how long it will take to beat this exciting RPG, we’ll fill you in on what to expect below.

How long does it take to finish Avowed?

Though it may have a similar vibe to something like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Avowed is actually much more straightforward and smaller in scope than Bethesda’s massive open-world title. You’ll still spend a lot of your time exploring large, open locations, densely populated with secrets and side objectives, but there’s a more finite amount of content available in this adventure.

If you’re powering through Avowed’s main campaign with only limited investment in its optional content, you could likely see its credits in around 20 hours. Doing so, however, would be skipping a lot of what makes the game such a special experience, and really missing out on half the game. There’s so much more to see and do in the gorgeous, colorful Living Lands of Avowed.

Indeed, Avowed is certainly not hurting for additional things to do for those who revel in absorbing as much of a game as possible. If you want to complete every side objective, find all of the chests and secrets, and do as much optional content as you can find in the Living Lands, you’re far more likely to land at a playtime of 50+ hours. It’s fair to say that the average player, playing at a sensible pace, completing side-quests but not hunting down every last element, can expect the game to give them 35 hours of fun. It’s notably shorter than many other games in the genre, but that can be a very welcome thing for those unable to sink hundreds of hours into an RPG.

Of course, you can stretch this considerably further by replaying the game and making different decisions than you did on your previous run. With multiple classes to play and dozens of unique endings available, there are potentially hundreds of hours worth of stuff to see for truly dedicated fans.

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X and PC. A PlayStation 5 version is rumored but not yet confirmed.