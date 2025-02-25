Which Class Should You Choose When Starting Avowed?

Avowed features three starting classes, each focused on specific archetypes that most role-playing fans are certain to recognize. While you can mix and match abilities between these different classes throughout your adventure, picking the one that appeals most to you can have a significant impact on your early hours in the game. Here are the basics of each starting class in Avowed.

Fighter - Heavy melee combat with great crowd control and Stamina

Fighters are all about tanking damage, smacking foes around with big weapons, and controlling crowds. They’re best at wielding two-handed weapons for big bonks or going the sword and shield route for a bit of added protection. If you like a traditional soldier archetype, the Fighter is your best bet.

During the opening hours of your time as a Fighter, you’ll get the Charge ability that lets you interrupt enemies with a dash attack, and passive abilities that improve your damage with two-handed weapons or your critical damage with any melee weapon. You’ll also get another passive ability that reduces how much of a stamina penalty you suffer for wearing heavier armor.

Later, your Fighter will receive an ability that taunts and pulls foes to you, as well as one that allows your melee attacks to deal back some of the damage you’ve recently received. When you reach the end of the tree, you can even snag an ability that lets you spin in a whirlwind to obliterate every baddie you hit. Spin to win!

Ranger - Light melee and ranged combat with high agility and stealth

Rangers are masters of agility, stealth, and precision. This class is best when using bows or guns at range, then busting out one-handed melee weapons when forced into close-quarters combat. If sniping your foes from afar and kiting around them while using forces of nature appeals to you, the Ranger might be your cup of tea.

As a Ranger, you’ll get early access to passive abilities that improve your damage with bows, guns, and one-handed melee weapons. You’ll also get an incredibly useful spell that roots enemies in place for eight seconds to give you some time to put some space between the two of you.

As you continue to level the Ranger, you’ll get an ability that makes you invisible so that you can sneak around in the shadows, as well as a passive ability that occasionally grants you an extra upgrade material when picking herbs or breaking down equipment. You’ll even be able to summon a ghostly bear to aid you in battle much later on, which is objectively cool as hell.

Wizard - Spell-based combat with improved Essence and elemental effects

Wizards focus on slinging spells and controlling the battlefield with magic. This class is designed for those who enjoy a magic-focused playstyle with limited attention to physical combat. You’ll spend most of your time casting spells with wands and grimoires, and you’ll benefit from having a higher pool of Essence (essentially mana) to aid in that endeavor.

When first starting out with the Wizard, you’ll be able to use a passive ability to increase your damage with wands and choose from a variety of spells from different elements like fire, electricity, ice, and poison. You’ll be able to improve your survivability by casting a spell that reduces incoming damage by 25 percent, while building up Frost on attackers.

As you progress with the Wizard, you’ll become a magical powerhouse. You’ll be able to choose which types of damage you want to improve accumulation with, as well as rain hellfire down with a meteor shower that can deal huge damage to all enemies in an area. When you’re running low on Essence, you can even summon a seal to stand on that will regenerate it for a short while. (Like a glyph. Not a small aquatic mammal. Don’t stand on those.) You’re virtually unstoppable!

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X and PC.