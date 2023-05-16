Amazon Basics Overstock Sale
No pricing has been announced yet, or even a release date for these collectibles. One thing IRL is very clear about is that these NFT figurines won’t interact with the games themselves at all and that Ubisoft is hardly even involved beyond licensing the brand. That only raises the question of why the publisher is involved at all, given the super negative reaction from fans the last time it experimented with NFTs.

Ubisoft announced its own blockchain experiment called Quartz in late 2021 with NFT items inside Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The initiative was panned, and as Kotaku reported at the time, even developers inside the company were furious about it. Some were worried the tech might be shoehorned into other games, while others felt it was a self-inflicted PR nightmare with no clear payoff. Ubisoft hasn’t really mentioned Quartz since.

But it now appears the company hasn’t given up on the prospect of NFTs entirely. While it’s not doubling down like Square Enix has, letting the mascot of Ubisoft’s most popular gaming franchise be turned into a blockchain Tamagotchi is certainly a choice. And hey, I like Tamagotchis. Just not ones that require a crypto wallet to customize traits and raise its “rarity score system.”

                      