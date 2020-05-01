Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Editorial

Assassin's Creed Games' Modern Day Sequences, Ranked

Stephen Totilo
The announcement of a new Assassin’s Creed has inspired people to prove their  taste and expertise by ranking the series’ main games. That’s nice, but how about we rank the most important parts of each Assassin’s Creed game, shall we?

From best to worst...

  1. III’s Modern Day
  2. Black Flag’s Modern Day
  3. Rogue’s Modern Day
  4. Brotherhood’s Modern Day
  5. Revelations’ Modern Day
  6. II’s Modern Day
  7. Origins’ Modern Day
  8. Odyssey’s Modern Day
  9. AC1's Modern Day
  10. Syndicate’s Modern Day
  11. Unity’s Modern Day
  12. Liberation’s Modern Day
Stephen Totilo

Editor-in-Chief. Playing: AC Odyssey (need to get back to Ashen, Spider-Man, RDR2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint)

The Best Video Game Gun